Kajol’s horror film Maa was released in theatres yesterday. At the time of writing, the movie holds an IMDb rating of 6.3/10. If you are interested in the horror genre, we have shortlisted a few Indian horror movies that have a higher IMDb rating than Maa. These films are available to stream on popular Indian OTT platforms. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

1. Tumbbad

Year of Release – 2018

– 2018 Director – Rahi Anil Barve

– Rahi Anil Barve IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The period horror movie is set in the early 20th Century in the cursed village of Tumbbad. The story follows a man named Vinayak Rao (played by Sohum Shah), whose unending greed takes him back to his village in search of a hidden ancestral treasure. But to escape from poverty and claim the treasure, he must face the wrath of a forgotten and fearsome deity called Hastar.

2. Pizza

Year of Release – 2012

– 2012 Director – Karthik Subbaraj

– Karthik Subbaraj IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar & Sun NXT

Plot: The horror thriller follows a pizza delivery boy, Michael (played by Vijay Sethupathi), who lives with his girlfriend Anu (played by Remya Nambeesan), a budding horror fiction writer. Although he does not believe in the supernatural, his beliefs are suddenly challenged one day when he visits a bungalow for a pizza delivery. Soon, a regular pizza delivery turns into a terrifying nightmare as he gets entangled in a series of unexplained and eerie events.

3. Pisaasu

Year of Release – 2014

– 2014 Director – Mysskin

– Mysskin IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: After witnessing a tragic accident, violinist Siddharth (played by Naga) begins to experience the supernatural presence of the victim (played by Prayaga Martin) in his home. To find peace, he must uncover the mystery behind the strange occurrences.

4. 13B

Year of Release – 2009

– 2009 Director – Vikram Kumar

– Vikram Kumar IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: The psychological horror film revolves around Manohar (played by R. Madhavan) and his family, who move into a new home, apartment no. 13B on the thirteenth floor. Soon, he begins to experience strange phenomena, the most disturbing being a TV show which airs only at his house and eerily mirrors the events in his own family. As the occurrences become more disturbing, Manohar must uncover the terrifying truth behind the apartment’s dark and violent past. It also features Neetu Chandra, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

