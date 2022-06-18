Bollywood’s Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Ram Setu is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Even though the actor has been making headlines for his two flops this year (Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj), his fans are super-eager to watch him in his next project.

A few weeks ago rumours had claimed that the upcoming adventure drama will be released on OTT platforms. However, it looks like the rumours are nothing but false. Read on to know the latest scoop on Akki’s next!

Recently, as per a report from a film trade analyst on Twitter, Ram Setu’s producer Vikram Malhotra has clarified that the movie will have its release on the big screen only. The tweet read, “Ram Setu: in cinemas, not OTT… #RamSetu – starring #AkshayKumar – will release in cinemas, not on any digital platform, as speculated on social media… ‘#RamSetu will celebrate #Diwali 2022 in theatres, as committed,’ producer #VikramMalhotra sets the record straight.”

Looks like reports of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God are all true!

For the unversed, before this announcement was made, it was believed that Akshay’s Ram Setu was all set to have its OTT release. Seeing as the movie’s first image was revealed on Amazon Prime’s event, “Prime Video Presents’ ‘, fans believed that the movie was solely going to release on the streaming platform. But as per Hindustan Times, sources close to the Ram Setu team claim that the movie will be Amazon Prime’s first big-screen release in India.

Meanwhile, directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu stars Akshay alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana and many more. The movie is a historical drama where an archaeologist is determined to uncover the secrets of the historical Ram Setu bridge between India and Sri Lanka mentioned in Ramayana.

