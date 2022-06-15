Since Spiderman: No Way Home, Zendaya and Tom Holland have become a fan favourite couple in Hollywood. Fans enjoy seeing the two actors getting cosy with each other and were overjoyed when the couple broke their silence on their love life. Now rumours have sparked amongst the fans that the couple is expecting a baby. Let’s see if it is true or not.

Apart from the Spiderman franchise in the MCU, Zendaya has made a huge name for herself from the series Euphoria and movies like Dune, The Greatest Showman and many more.

Coming back to the topic, the rumour of Zendaya becoming pregnant started from a viral TikTok video which made its way into social media. Talking about the video, it shows an image of an ultrasound shown on Zendaya’s Instagram account, and it appeared as though she had shared the image on the social media platform. However, later the video showed Kris Jenner popping up on screen and saying ‘you have been Krissed’. Basically, it was a prank.

However, this prank led to Zendaya becoming a trending topic on Twitter after the video was posted on the platform. With many TikTok users believing the video, people on Twitter started speculating whether this news is actually true or not. Many troll and meme posts were made on the platform about the Spiderman: Now Way Home actress, and we found some of them super hilarious.

Fans on Twitter also shared memes and troll messages over the rumours of the actress getting pregnant. Check out a few of them below:

Pov: you opened twitter and see “ Zendaya Pregnant” trending pic.twitter.com/Rb7voyELZy — Abrahamvve (@Abraham54992597) June 15, 2022

“Zendaya only got pregnant to make me jealous” pic.twitter.com/yejgDVbUOh — sam 🦦💤 (@sammerIammer) June 14, 2022

someone screamed “zendaya is pregnant” in walmart and 20 niggas fell to their knees — ZERO™ (@ZERONlUM) June 14, 2022

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

refreshing twitter to make sure the “Zendaya pregnant” trend is false pic.twitter.com/ZuD22uKUfv — MATHEW NOT MATTHEW🦅 (@TweetByMathew) June 15, 2022

zendaya after seeing the "zendaya pregnant" trending on twitterpic.twitter.com/egdKbDIexY — jaé (@judewasabi) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Zendaya was last seen in Euphoria season 2. The series is produced by Tyler Romary, Philipp A. Barnett, Jamie Feldman, Kenneth Yu, and Harrison Kreiss. The show is about a group of high school students struggling with stuff like drugs, love, social media and money as they try to find their path in life. The series stars Zendaya alongside Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud and many more.

