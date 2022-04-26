Spider-Man: No Way Home made a whopping amount of profit through its long theatrical run, proving the hype was intact even after a pandemic. Released last year, the movie became the highest-grossing film of 2021. It also opened MCU’s door to the multiverse, which will be expanded in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Tom Holland starrer had an unbelievable hype around it, especially due to the secret cameos of the former wall-crawlers, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Ever since their performance in it, fans have demanded Garfield and Maguire get their own Spidey movies.

Now, as Marvel fans await the release of 2022’s most-anticipated film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a report has come in about the profits made by Spider-Man: No Way Home. As per Deadline, the Tom Holland starrer, which made a whopping $1.89 billion at the global box office, has churned in $610 million and more in profits.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has easily covered its $200 million budget through the surplus. It has also proved that the theatrical run without having a streaming service premiere at the same time works. Though, a lot of credit has to go to Marvel for its exceptional marketing skills. No one has been able to crack that.

Recently, Andrew Garfield, who was spotted hanging out with Tobey Maguire and watching a movie together, said that he would love to collaborate with the actor again. Though it hardly seems possible for it to be a Spidey movie, who knows, they can work on something else.

Previously, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke another box office record by making $800 million in the US. It is the 3rd film in history ever to do so. But when it comes to becoming the first, it seems like the Tom Holland starrer has run out of its juice. Still a remarkable victory.

