Andrew Garfield was asked for an update regarding The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and he said that no one is going to believe what he says. After lying about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home multiple times, Garfield is right. Fans will find it hard to believe anything he says about his future as the wall-crawler now.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Garfield has a surprise cameo, alongside Tobey Maguire, in the Tom Holland starrer. The latest Marvel flick was a drive down memory lane, soared through the box office, and one of the biggest reasons was the special appearance of the former Spideys.

Advertisement

Not only did the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home evoke the discussion of the fourth part with Tom Holland, Marvel fans also expressed wanting for Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Andrew played the superhero for Sony, but unlike his predecessor, Tobey Maguire, and his successor, Tom Holland, he only got two films.

Recently, speculations of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 ignited after Marvel announced the release date of the 4K UHD and Blu-ray version of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Twitter. What made the fans wonder if it was happening or not is the caption. “We know, we know: Amazing,” it read. It was accompanied by a clip of a mashup between Andrew Garfield’s role in No Way Home and TASM.

Now, Andrew, who attended the Oscars 2022, was asked for an update regarding the third film of his version of the superhero by The Hollywood Reporter. “No update from me. No one’s going to believe anything I say ever again,” the Tick, Tick…Boom! actor said.

“That’s my problem,” Andrew Garfield quipped. After watching him in the Tom Holland starrer, fans certainly became enthusiastic about having The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Could the actor be finally getting his threequel? We hope so!

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Bought 55 Pieces From Michael Jackson’s Collection & Wore The Iconic Black And Red Military Jacket To A Political Rally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube