Will Smith took to his Instagram to issue an apology to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars 2022 over making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. As one would know, the 94th Academy Awards were held yesterday. A lot went down, from the slap to Jason Momoa burping on stage and to CODA winning best picture.

However, nothing went as viral as the incident between Smith and Rock. The internet went into outrage over it, while several netizens reacted to it through memes, many expressed their feelings towards the matter. Several people, including the Academy, condoned it.

Just a few minutes later, Will Smith walked up to the stage to collect his Best Lead Actor trophy, which is his first-ever Academy Award. Though the ‘King Richard’ star apologised at the Oscars 2022 stage, he has only now issued a public apology to Chris Rock on his Instagram. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Will started. He called his behaviour “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“A joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally,” Will Smith added. He then went on to apologise to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars 2022. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith said.

The actor ended the note by saying that he is a “work in progress.” As per the latest reports, Chris has declined to file a report with the police over the altercation. It is also being said that Will may not lose his Oscar, but the Academy might suspend him for his actions.

Read the full apology here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Meanwhile, as the Oscars 2022 clip of Will Smith and Chris Rock went viral, it has reportedly broken the most-views record on YouTube by garnering 59 million views within 24 hours. The previous record was set by the YouTuber MrBeast, who recreated Netflix’s Squid Game in real life. His video has 43 million views.

