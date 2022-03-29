The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, was one of the much-awaited events this year. The Oscars 2022 ceremony was touted to be an opportunity to properly reflect upon and honour cinema amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prestigious award ceremony witnessed were full of surprises even though most of the top awards went to the predicted frontrunners. Here are some of the surprises and snubs that happened at the 2022 Oscars.

Snub: ‘The Power of the Dog’

Benedict Cumberbatch’s film had 12 Oscar nominations this year. However, it was only Jane Campion who won the Best Director honour for the film. Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ bagged the most number of awards. Most of the awards were given to the technical departments.

Surprise: Best Original Screenplay, ‘Belfast’

‘Belfast‘, ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’ were nominated under the category this category, even though the latter two films have already won the BAFTA and WGA Awards respectively. Kenneth Branagh’s film, however, bagged the Best Original Screenplay award for the film.

Snub: James Bond tribute

After Daniel Craig’s exit, there have been reports as to who will play the beloved character in the future. Some even expected a James Bond tribute to mark the franchise’s 60 years. However, the Oscar Awards 2022 only showed less than two minutes of clips that too presented by athletes like Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White, who are in no way associated with the franchise.

Surprise: Zack Snyder dominates Twitter categories

Of all the shocking revelations, this one was the biggest shock of this year’s ceremony. Fans were disheartened when the #OscarsFanFavorite award went to Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, leaving behind its biggest contender ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ along with ‘Cinderella’.

Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’ had also won #OscarsCheerMoment, beating out the “Avengers Assemble” moment from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the Spider-Men teaming up in ‘No Way Home’.

Snub: Spencer

13 after Twilight’s global phenomenon, many held hopes that Kristen Stewart will bag the most coveted award for Spencer. However, Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ and CODA won the top prize of Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Bought 55 Pieces From Michael Jackson’s Collection & Wore The Iconic Black And Red Military Jacket To A Political Rally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube