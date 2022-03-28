Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta turns a year older today. The singer-songwriter-actress, who is the recipient of 12 Grammy Awards, 18 MTV Video Music Awards, 16 Guinness World Records, and much more, is 36 as of today and we decided to celebrate the special day by going back in time.

In today’s birthday special, we tell you about the love and respect the ‘Born This Way’ singer had for the King of Pop music, Michael Jackson. In fact, did you know she spent quite some dough to own quite a few items that the ‘Thriller’ singer possessed when he was alive? Well, read on to know about it and the time she wore one of the pieces.

In 2012, an auction showcasing 465 lots of items spanning Micheal Jackson’s career – including costumes and props used on tour and in music videos, was held in Beverly Hills. At this auction, birthday girl Lady Gaga spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and acquired not one or two dozen, but 55 pieces of MJ owned.

Tweeting about the same soon after becoming the owner of the 55 items, Lady Gaga wrote she bought the items in the spirit of preservation. The ‘A Star Is Born’ actress-singer tweeted, “The 55 pieces I collected today will be archived & expertly cared for in the spirit & love of Michael Jackson, his bravery, & fans worldwide.”

The 55 pieces I collected today will be archived & expertly cared for in the spirit & love of Michael Jackson, his bravery, & fans worldwide — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 3, 2012

But did she just buy the items and store them away in glass cases or in cloth with moth-balls to keep them safe? Well, NOOOOOOO. The ‘Rain on Me’ singer wore one of the many pieces she bought to Hillary Clinton’s final campaign event/rally in North Carolina. So what was it from the MJ collection she wore? An iconic jacket that the ‘Beat It’ singer wore while meeting another politician.

Yes. Lady Gaga wore the black and red military-Esque ensemble jacket Michael Jackson donned when he met President George HW Bush at the White House in 1990 and received a humanitarian award. It’s nice to see Gaga wearing it and not storing it away.

In 2012 Lady Gaga bought 55 pieces of Michael Jackson memorabilia and this jacket was one of those pieces, a piece Michael wore to visit the White House in 1990 pic.twitter.com/UyVLp3k2fJ — Luke (@LexiProQueen) July 17, 2019

Remember when Lady Gaga wore Michael Jackson's iconic jacket and all the uncultured swines thought it was a nazi outfit pic.twitter.com/zqTHlMYVQS — raw bean ✯ 91W (@hisflannelcure) October 23, 2020

Today in 2016, Lady Gaga performed at @HillaryClinton's final rally wearing a jacket that belonged to the king of pop Michael Jackson. 💫 pic.twitter.com/Y5GI7s8dk6 — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) November 7, 2018

Lady Gaga wearing the original jacket of @michaeljackson, eternal king of pop.

This gave me some fat goosebumps 🖤 I vote for #LadyGaga in #TheStyleStar @billboard @Interscope pic.twitter.com/sqAnao0k7q — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐀 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 (@hausofrain) September 29, 2019

That time Lady Gaga wore a jacket that once belonged to Michael Jackson at Hillary Clinton’s rally.

I C O N I C. pic.twitter.com/HPkw3OzvcM — emily ⚢ (@xmxly20) February 22, 2021

BTW, did you know Gaga possessed 55 pieces of collectibles owned by Michael Jackson? Well, guess only die-hard fans knew it.

Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga.

