This morning we woke up to the sad news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise. The veteran singer and composer breathed his last late Tuesday night at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. The singer was 69 years old and was battling several health issues.

In a past conversation, Bollywood’s undisputed ‘Disco King’ had once revealed that the King of Pop, Michael Jackson was a fan of his work. This interaction between the musical icons took place when Michael visited Mumbai in 1996. From liking his track Jimmy Jimmy from Disco Dancer to appreciating his gold Lord Ganesha pendant, here’s all Bappi da had to say.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show a couple of years ago, Bappi Lahiri opened up about this incident involving Michael. Bollywood’s undisputed ‘Disco King’ said, “Jab woh Bombay mein aaye the, main ek jagah pe baitha tha. Michael Jackson aaye aur mera yeh gold chain, Ganpati wala, unko bohot nazar aaya. Unhone bola, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ Maine kaha Bappi Lahiri (When he came to Mumbai, I was sitting somewhere. He came up to me and noticed my gold chain with a Lord Ganesha pendant. He said, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ I introduced myself).”

Continuing narrating the incident further, Bappi Lahiri recalled Michael Jackson saying, “’‘You’re a composer?’ I said, ‘Yes, I have done Disco Dancer.’ Jaise hi Disco Dancer bola, woh bole (As soon as I said Disco Dancer, he said), ‘I like your song Jimmy Jimmy’.”

Talking about Bappi Lahiri’s health and demise, the singer was hospitalised for a month before his death yesterday. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the director of CritiCare Hospital, Juhu, told PTI, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

