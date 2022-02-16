Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is gearing up for theatrical release on February 25. Fans are excited to see the actress in badass avatar in cinemas but Gangubai’s family are not quite happy about the film release. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Gangubai’s purported adopted son Babu Raoji Shah and her granddaughter Bharti had filed a petition against the film last year urging for a stay order. However, a Mumbai Court even summoned the filmmaker and the actress on the case.

Bombay High Court refused to issue a stay on the film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release and granted an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against the makers. That being said, the case is still not closed as judgement is yet to be announced.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adopted son Babu Raoji Shah, in conversation with Aajtak, said, “My mother has been turned into a prostitute. People are now saying inexplicable things about my mother.” Even their family lawyer Narendra claimed that the whole family was in shock when the trailer of the film was released.

Gangubai’s family lawyer said, “The way Gangubai was portrayed is completely wrong and baseless. It is vulgar. You are representing a social activist as a prostitute. Which family would like it? You have made her [Gangubai] a vamp and lady don.” He then also added that the case filed by Babu Raoji Shah is still pending and how the legal system asks to produce proof that the son is indeed Gangubai’s son. “Although we have proved it in court, there is no hearing in this matter now,” he claims.

The lawyer goes on to say that ever since Ali Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer was released, the family has been in hiding and shifting homes from Andheri to Borivali. Several of their relatives have also started to question them about Gangubai’s portrayal in the film.

“They have been asking the family if Gangubai was really a prostitute and not a social worker as they had said. The family’s mental state is not good. No one is able to live in peace,” said Gangubai Kathiawadi’s family lawyer Narendra.

Even Gangubai’s grandaughter Bharti also slammed the makers of the Alia Bhatt starrer. She said that the makers did not take consent from the family before making the film. She accused the makers of defaming her family out of greed for money.

