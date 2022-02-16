Shakun Batra’s latest release Gehraiyaan is creating a lot of buzz among netizens as people are loving the fresh concept of the film. Deepika Padukone on the other has been receiving great applause, while Siddhant Chaturvedi is also getting a lot of praise. In a recent chat, the Gully Boy star shared that he was shy to talk about the film as he has few intimate and kissing scenes with the Padmaavat actress.

Apart from the two stars, the Amazon Prime movie also features, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The film premiered on February 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with ETimes, Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi shared that he was too shy to talk about his film with his parents. He was not even comfortable talking about his intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone.

Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “I switched on the trailer of the movie on TV for my parents and ran away. The same thing happened with the release of the song Doobey. I went up to my parents, informed them that the song had just launched at 10, played the song on the TV and ran into my bedroom. I came back to the room after a few minutes and my dad was just sitting there and he said, ‘Waah’,”

He added, “My parents are cool, they’re mature about it, but I feel shy so I just keep my distance from the conversation. My parents have watched the film and they’ve liked it. But I haven’t had any conversation with them about it, because there are boundaries between you and your parents and I don’t know how to go about that.”

“My dad came into my room and he wanted to talk about my performance and the film, but I just said, ‘Nahi theek hai, koi baat nahi (It’s fine, let’s not)’,” Siddhant Chaturvedi shared.

