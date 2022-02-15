Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Gully Boy’ on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and his latest release ‘Gehraiyaan’ too released in the week leading to Valentine’s Day.

The actor finds it ironic that he has a special connection with the love-filled day.

Siddhant Chaturvedi says: “It’s ironic that I have a special connection with Valentine’s week…Gully Boy was released on Valentine’s Day and Gehraiyaan too in the same week. It’s proved to be really lucky for me and I feel extremely grateful for all the love and support. I hope to continue this lucky streak.”

At the start of his career, Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy and ever since there’s been no looking back for the actor. The actor also has his hands full with an incredible line-up that promises to showcase his true potential as an artist.

While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Siddhant shared a hilarious anecdote about his steamy scenes and hot smooches with Deepika Padukone.

He said, “Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my paternal uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question).”

Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Yudhra’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

