It’s raining wedding in Bollywood! After Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, the latest actor to get married is Vikrant Massey! Yes, you heard that right! The Chhappak actor has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The couple decided to take the plunge on Valentine’s Day!

Advertisement

The Mirzapur actor and Sheetal got hitched for life on February 14 in an intimate ceremony. Earlier in an interview, the actor revealed that if the pandemic had not happened he would have already gotten married to the love of his life, Sheetal.

Advertisement

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage on Valentine’s Day. Apparently, the couple zeroed down on this date, a couple of days back only. A source close to the couple revealed to the portal, “Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal are yet to make an official announcement of the same, but we can’t help but wait eagerly for their pictures from their wedding pictures.

Meanwhile, the couple has been sending their fans into a frenzy with their lovey-dovey pics while giving major relationship goals. A couple of years back, Vikrant posted a selfie with his ladylove and penned a heartwarming note that read, “Nothing extravagant about this picture…Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life.”

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will next be seen in Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. The actor was earlier seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone and in the first two parts of Ekta Kapoor’s OTT show Broken But Beautiful opposite Harleen Sethi.

Koimoi team sends the heartiest congratulations to the couple!

Must Read: Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Fans, Fasten Your Seat Belts As The Date Of Trailer Release Is Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube