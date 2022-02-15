Over the years, Akshay Kumar’s movie looks have gone on to set trends and adding to that list is the big reveal of his look in Sajid Nadiadwala’s big-ticket release of this year, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi!

Advertisement

As the movie is all set to hit theatre screens on 18th March, the makers have unveiled Akshay’s new look from the action-comedy today, also announcing the trailer launch on 18th February, which also happens to be power producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday.

Advertisement

While the new release date of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ has come as a blessing for many especially Akshay Kumar‘s fans, the new dhamakedaar poster of the movie will surely leave you wanting more!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

Must Read: Bachchan Pandey Rumours: Akshay Kumar Charging 99 Crores & An Earth-Shattering OTT Offer Being Turned Down To Leave You Intrigued

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube