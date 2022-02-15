The biggest newsmaker this month is without a single doubt Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt as the gangster. The movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a magnum opus based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The trailer of the movie that released most recently has been welcomed with open arms. But that wasn’t the case when her casting was first announced two years ago.

For the unversed, when Alia Bhatt was announced as Gangubai back in 2019, people had resistance against the decision. Some called it a misfit, some thought she was too young to play such a larger than life dynamic part. Alia joined Koimoi for an exclusive ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor spoke about the casting backlash and how she feels the perspective will change. Read on to know more.

Talking about the resistance against her casting, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt said, “Yeah, people must have suggested casting. But I feel like one should not really get into, somebody who is a director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast in their main lead. I was okay with people thinking I was not right for the part because that is their own perspective.”

Alia Bhatt went on to add how that doesn’t matter to her as she had trust in the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She added, “honestly that doesn’t matter to me as long as the director things I am right for the part. And like you mentioned that I have proved them wrong, if that perspective has changed just after watching the teaser, trailer and song, then it will change more when you watch the entire film.”

Later Alia Bhatt went on to say how this is a fresh portrayal of the character. Alia Bhatt said, “portrayal of this character is a fresh perspective that has been taken and worked upon for two years by sir, me and the whole team. I don’t think there was a reference point because there has never been a character like this even in our Hindi films.”

Catch the conversation right below:

