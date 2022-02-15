Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood comeback has to be one of the most awaited events of 2022 as his film Pathan is expected to hit the theatres this year. The movie is currently in the production stage and the most recent reports suggest that the team will now head to Europe to shoot a bunch of important sequences for the film. Director Siddharth Anand had planned an international shooting schedule in October last year but the dates had to be pushed following Aryan Khan’s arrest.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, 2021 for alleged consumption and possession of illegal drugs. He was released on conditional bail after 22 days but the Khan family was subjected to intense scrutiny around this time. SRK has also stayed away from the limelight ever since, keeping his social media presence limited as well.

It was previously confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback through Yash Raj Films’ Pathan and will also play a small role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. According to the most recent report by Mid-Day, the actor will be heading to Spain in March, along with his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, to complete a pending shooting schedule.

A source close to the development told the publication, “The director will shoot a romantic song in Mallorca. He wants to capture the beauty of the island city that is famed for its pristine beaches and limestone mountains. It is Pathan’s first international schedule, and Siddharth wants to pull out all stops to make the sequences look grand. He will also film high-octane action scenes featuring Shah Rukh, Deepika and John, and major confrontational sequences during the 17-day stint. While the schedule was initially deferred in the wake of the Aryan case, the director had to postpone it further after the third wave of the pandemic hit India in the last week of December.”

