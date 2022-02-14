After entertaining for around three decades in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn is all set to now make his debut in the OTT world with Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness. A while ago, the team behind the throbbing investigation of criminal masterminds and a grey hero living in the dark to discover the truth interacted with the media and released the show’s latest trailer.

At that press conference, the cast, director and producers were asked several questions. One of the questions directed Ajay Devgn’s way was his views on South films faring better than Hindi films at the box office. Read on to know what he had to say about it.

For those who don’t know, since theatres opened towards the end of 2021, several Bollywood hit the big screen, but only Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi left a lasting impression. Ranveer Singh-led 83, Salman Khan‘s Antim and several more failed to live up to expectations. On the other hand, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has been making records and its Hindi version has earned over Rs 100 crore (Rs 106 crore to be exact).

Sharing his take on whether South films are faring better than Bollywood films at the box office, Ajay Devgn said, “Aisa bilkul nahi hai. Ab bus 4-5 mahine hua theatres khule hua. Sabse pehle Sooryavanshi aayi – joh bahot aachi gayi. Uske baad jab bhi koi aachi film ayegi – woh chahiye South ki ho, chahiye Hollywood ki ho, chahiye yaha ki ho – woh chalegi zaroor. (Not at all. Theatres have been open for just 4-5 months now and Sooryavanshi worked well. Whenever a good film releases – be it South, Hollywood or Bollywood, it will work.)”

Ajay Devgn added, “Asie koi badi films aayi nahi Hindi ki, toh I don’t think. (No big Bollywood film has released [since Sooryavanshi] so I don’t think so.)” The Tanhaji actor concluded his answer by adding, “Jab aachi filme ayegi toh apne aap pata chalega konsi konsi chal rahi hai.(When a good film releases we will know what works.)”

Coming back to the Disney+ Hotstar web show, Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness is helmed by and stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role – a cop very different from ones he’s essayed before. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series also stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

