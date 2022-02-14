Bigg Boss is special to fans for so many reasons. They get to witness superstar Salman Khan every weekend. True faces of their all-time favourite celebrities are revealed when they enter the house. One cannot deny that fans feel jobless ever since season 15 has wrapped up. But there’s unfortunate news today as the set has caught fire.

Yes, you heard that right! It was Sunday afternoon (yesterday) when the fire broke out on the sets of the controversial reality show. How it happened is something that still remains unknown.

But what we do know is that four fire engines were immediately rushed to Film City, Goregaon where the set is located. As per a report by SpotboyE, Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC) officials have confirmed that no causalities took place.

The accident at the Bigg Boss set has been termed as Level 1 fire. Security was so tight that none of the paparazzi members was allowed to take any pictures. But all’s well that ends well and good thing is that everyone is safe.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed its finale at the end of last month. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal were the Top 3 finalists. While Karan was later announced as the second runner-up, Teja surpassed Pratik to bag victory.

Tejasswi Prakash’s win also stirred controversy as many claimed her Naagin 6 role is the reason why she was made the ‘fixed winner’.

Many including Gauahar Khan, Munmun Dutta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the results.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV.

