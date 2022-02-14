John Cena is a wrestling machine and had been a driving force of WWE for almost two decades. Even today, he’s a big crowd puller, which is why we get to see him whenever Vince McMahon feels the need of boosting his shows’ ratings. Recently, AEW star Miro opened up about working with Cena and heaped praises on him.

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, had a feud with John Cena during his run in WWE. They even had the main event match at Wrestlemania 31 for the United States title. The duo put a hell of a show, and fans loved their in-ring chemistry. Even after cutting his ties with Vince-led company, Rusev can’t stop praising the Doctor of Thuganomics.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro went on to call John Cena a ‘teacher’. He said, “Oh man, John is the best. John is absolutely the best. I learned so much from him even to this day. Once again, he’s such a teacher.” He continued, “He’s so good and he’s one of those guys, ‘What’s your four best moves?’ That’s what I learned from him that I utilize to this day. He asks you that not because — He just wants to highlight you in the best spots, in the best lighting. So, he’s just trying to understand in his head where he’s gonna put these four best moves.”

Miro further revealed John Cena’s golden advice to him, and it’s listening to the crowd during the fight. “I learned that I learned the psychology of a match a lot more. I learned how to control a match because beating up John for 10 minutes, 15 minutes a night the whole time what he’s doing is he’s [talking]. All I’m doing is just listening and then after the match, he’s telling me why we did this. ‘You hear the crowd was here? We’re trying to get it there, that’s why we did this.’ This whole thing, I found out, it’s all about psychology,” the ex-WWE star added.

Meanwhile, Miro made his debut in WWE through NXT (as Rusev) in 2013. He was released from the company in April 2020 and has been associated with AEW since September 2020.

