Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into the theatres on December 2021 and created history by garnering great box office collections. The film was full of surprises and nostalgia as previous generation actors like Toney Maguire, Andrew Garfield among others returned to the franchise. Charlie Cox who plays Matt Murdock aka the Daredevil reveals how he and Garfield stayed low key while meeting during their overlapping shooting schedule for the Marvel film.

Advertisement

Apart from these actors, the latest MCU flick had a bunch of actors reprising their roles in the latest Spidey film, which includes, Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Jamie Foxx (Electro, along with the recurring cast members from Holland’s film Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox known for playing Daredevil in the Netflix series spoke about meeting Andrew Garfield for lunch but soon realised how it was a bad idea if anyone photographs them together.

Charlie Cox said, “While we were sitting down, it occurred to both of us, ‘Oh, shit. If we’re filmed here together, that’s not a good sign.’ So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us.”

Once the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived online, almost immediately people speculated that Cox was in the film. Speaking about keeping his role a secret, the actor says he did a tremendous job by declining his entry in the Marvel superhero film.

Charlie Cox said, “I hate lying. But I really don’t want to ruin it for anyone. My feeling is if someone asks you, and you say, ‘I don’t know … We’ll have to wait and see.’ That gives it away! It’s obvious! No one is going to say that if you’re not in it. I am relieved it’s over.”

Must Read: Oscar 2022 Nominations Snub: From Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci To Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home – Major Misses At The Prestigious Award Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube