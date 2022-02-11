The ongoing drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is known to everyone by now. The singer has been sharing his personal life and details on his Instagram account with his fans and this didn’t go well with his estranged wife, Kim. Now, Kylie Jenner is upset with beau Travis Scott for partying with Kanye despite knowing the drama that’s going on between her sister and the singer. And not just that, Kris Jenner is upset about it too.

Kanye and Kim decided to part ways a while ago and made the announcement on their official social media handles. Ever since then, the Donda singer has been trying to mend ways with the American socialite and reality TV personality. Now, if the recent reports are to be believed Kylie is really upset with beau Travis for partying with Kanye. And not just her, even her mother Kris Jenner is upset with the TKN singer because of the same thing.

Earlier this month, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their second child together and made the grand announcement on Instagram on February 7, 2022. Now, a source close to them revealed to Hollywood Life that Kylie is upset with Travis for celebrating the birth of their son with her sister Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

The source said, “Kylie asked Travis to stay home with her and the kids after his last outing with Kanye this week. He told her that he needed to go out and blow off steam and celebrate the birth of his new son and she gets that.”

The source further claimed, “Kylie knew he was going out to support Kanye, which she is on the fence about, given everything that is going on with Kim and Kanye right now.”

Not just Kylie Jenner but also, Kris Jenner is upset with Travis Scott for partying with Kanye West amid his divorce proceedings going on with her daughter Kim Kardashian. The source revealed that Kris, “didn’t like Travis going out at all” and added that, “if he wants to celebrate the birth of his son, he should do that at home with Kylie and his son rather than at a club in LA during Covid.”

The source further added, “Kris is none too pleased that Travis is spending his free time with Kanye right now.”

Everyone in the Kardashian clan is in support of Kim Kardashian amid the ongoing divorce drama with Kanye West and expects Travis to do the same. The source concluded, “Kris wishes he would direct his loyalties at his family and just take a step back and spend more time at home with Kylie and their kids.”

