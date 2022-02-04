Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Netflix has announced plans to debut no less than 68 movies in 2022, including ‘The Gray Man’, the Russo Brothers action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush.

Advertisement

With this announcement, made in a new sizzle reel released on Thursday, Netflix makes good on its promise to launch at least one film per week over the next 12 months, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Netflix’s genre-spanning slate, notes ‘Variety’, includes musicals, action spectacles, romantic comedies and spooky thrillers. The honour roll of stars includes, apart from Reynolds and Evans, A-listers such as Daniel Craig, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The sizzle reel showcased first looks at Jason Momoa as half-man/half-beast in ‘Slumberland’, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical fantasy ‘Pinocchio’, a sleuthing Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 2’, Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out 2’, Lindsey Lohan’s grand return in ‘Falling for Christmas’, and an Adam Sandler double-feature in ‘Hustle’ and ‘Spaceman’.

The three-minute teaser also features several major stars staring down the camera to talk about the magic of watching movies at home.

“In here is the great big world,” says Chris Hemsworth. “We can go places your dreams can’t dream of,” Momoa offers. “Or see things that give your nightmares nightmares,” Foxx posits. “In here,” Berry promises, “you can make an incredible discovery.” And Charlize Theron concludes: “Every night is movie night.”

Dhanush had previously announced through a note on social media that he will be a part of the movie ‘The Gray Man’.

“Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (‘Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’),” he said in the note.

“Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love,” he added.

The details of Dhanush’s role are still under wraps.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and is about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (played by Gosling). The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.

Must Read: Dibyendu Bhattacharya Feels That A Web Series Is More Interesting Than A TV Soap: “It Has Everything To Do With The Creative Space”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube