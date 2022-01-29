Looks like, the worldwide famous Fast & Furious franchise has now just gotten bigger, as Hollywood’s Aquaman, Jason Momoa is all set to join Vin Diesel and the rest of the starry ensemble cast in the franchise’s upcoming installment Fast & Furious 10 (the title is yet under work).

Jason who first started his career as a model went on to gain recognition in the Hollywood industry after starring in the action drama series – Baywatch Hawaii as Jason Loane. The handsome hunk is now amongst the A-listed stars in H-town.

As per recent reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa is set to join the Fast and Furious family in their next installment ‘F10’. As per the reports, Aquaman fame will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film. But, since the screenplay for the movie is not yet confirmed and is under development, it is not sure whether the actor will play a hero or a villain.

Apart from Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel, ‘F10’, will see Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Sung Kang reprising their roles in the movie. Charlize Theron who appeared in two fast & Furious movies, Fate of the Furious and F9, will also be seen in the next installment. It is to be noted that Vin wanted WWE star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to return back as Hobbs. However, sadly we won’t be seeing The Rock returning back for the franchise’s 10th movie.

For the unversed, earlier in a statement, Dwayne clearly mentioned that there was “no chance” that he’ll come back to the franchise and even called his co-star Vin Diesel manipulative. Justin Lin who directed F9 is all set to direct the franchise’s upcoming instalment. As per Universal, the movie has a release date of 19th May 2023.

Now that’s damn exciting news!

Meanwhile, Jason and his now ex-wife Lisa Bonet, recently revealed that they were splitting with each other after 4 years of marriage. Both the actors had shared a joint statement on social media which read, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring, and so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” However, the post was later deleted. Jason and Lisa started dating each other in 2005 and later on tied the knot in 2017.

On the professional front, Jason Momoa will be next seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film is said to release on 16th December 2022.

