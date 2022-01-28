Brad Pitt is one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood who is not just famous for his good looks but also for his exceptional script selection. He has worked in numerous critically acclaimed films like Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in the past, some of which are considered classics even today. Amidst speculations about his romantic relationship with Swedish singer Lykke Li, a recent report clarified that the two international celebs are not going out with each other.

For the unversed, Brad was previously in the news for his divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the custody battle that followed. The couple got married in the year 2014 after being in a relationship for over 10 years. They filed for a divorce in 2016 and the decision came through in 2019. The final custody case judgement involving their six children, came in favour of Angelina, with visitation rights for Pitt.

The whole episode unfolded when a blind-items page on Instagram called @deuxmoi, posted a story about the budding relationship between Brad Pitt and Lykke Li. The report claimed that the two celebrities were spotted spending some quality time at a restaurant named Mother Wolf. However, a source close to Page Six has now refuted these dating rumours.

The source stated that the Swedish singer is a part of Brad Pitt’s friend circle and they are nothing more than friends at the moment. The friend group is apparently huge and the source also clarified that Brad and Lykke have not met each other in the last two years.

Another source close to the development also told the same publication that Brad Pitt is not planning to date any famous personalities in his new future. Rumours suggest that his decision has a lot to do with his recent divorce case.

