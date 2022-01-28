A man has been arrested after reportedly crashing his car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment before attempting to break the intercom machine off the wall. Being famous comes with a price, and a lot of celebrities have to pay. It has been reported several times that a person has tried to trespass into the private space of a celebrity.

The singer has been no stranger to facing stalkers. Swift has received letters after letters, some containing death threats from a person. On a different occasion, another person has also tried breaking into her NYC house. Now, a new report is in, stating that someone tried trespassing her house once again.

As reported by TMZ, an individual was taken into custody after he allegedly drove the wrong way towards Taylor Swift’s apartment and then hit the building, as well as a fire hydrant, by going in reverse. The report continues to state that after causing the havoc, the man got out of the vehicle and started to mumble something about the pop star.

An emergency 911 call was placed, and the authorities arrived on the scene, arresting the man, who was then reportedly taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation. The man in question also allegedly told the police that he won’t leave the premises until he gets to meet Taylor Swift. While the cops claimed that the man was drunk and maybe facing a DUI charge and criminal mischief.

Can you just give her a break like seriously this man drove his car into Taylors apartment and tried to break open the intercom thing and was saying something about her. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/gKjiiuWffI — Dhyaan ( Taylor's Version)🧣✨ (@DhyaanGambhir) January 27, 2022

The report says that it was unclear if Taylor was there in her apartment when the incident occurred. It was only last year in April that a man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stalking the superstar and threatening to kill her.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is also making the news after another singer, Damon Albarn, claimed that Swift doesn’t write her own songs. Read more about that on Koimoi!

