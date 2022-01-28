Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently revealed that her toe was broken while filming the second season. The show has become massive, especially after the release of season two. The direction, story, performance, cinematography, and even the cast have been stealing the limelight. Other than Sweeney, it stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Angus Cloud, and many more talented actors.

The story captures the youth as it runs around a drug teen addict named Rue (played by the Spider-Man actress) and how she deals with her mental struggles, relationships, and friendships with people in her life. While Sweeney plays the role of Cassie, who is also an integral part of the show.

Recently, as the cast of Euphoria has been going around speaking about the show after its successful launch of season two, Sydney Sweeney revealed that she spent the ending of the filming at the emergency room while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Well…my toe got stepped on during filming, and it just exploded. So, I ended up at the ER. And then I showed up, and I was high on morphine. [The cast] was like ‘We have never seen you like this before,'” Sydney Sweeney said. Even though the Euphoria star didn’t share directly who was the person behind stepping on her toe, Corden was able to figure out when Sweeney teased about it.

It turns out to be Alexa Demie, aka Maddy, who wasn’t aware of this. Sweeney also recently opened up about doing the n*des scenes in the show. She revealed that she asked Sam Levinson, the creator of the series, to remove some of her topless scenes.

While speaking with The Independent about doing n*de scenes in Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney added, “I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting. I didn’t feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it.”

