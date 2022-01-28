Spider-Man: No Way Home’s massive success has even got Tom Holland in shock. The latest Marvel flick has turned out to be the biggest film of 2021, and despite being released in the pandemic era, it has managed to churn over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office as of now.

The movie is the 27th addition to MCU’s roster. Way before its release, No Way Home attracted huge hype and attention from the fans due to a rumoured special appearance of the former Spideys- Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. When this did turn out to be true, people kept pouring into the theatres to watch the film.

Now that is been more than a month since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the big screens, Tom Holland has opened up about how successful the film has become. In an interview with Deadline, Holland discussed how he’s been taking reception of the film. “I mean, I always knew that this film would be loved around the world,” he said.

“I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been,” Tom Holland added. “One of my favourite things to do at the minute is to go online and watch fans’ reactions to you guys coming in that one scene in particular,” continued the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and further added, “I don’t think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone.”

Tom said, “I mean, I guess I had an idea that people would love this movie, but in no way, shape, or form could I have thought it was going to be as big as it has been.”

“And it’s been… only the last couple weeks that I have sort of really come back to reality and come home and started to face real-world problems, and it feels like we’ve been on some sort of really weird dream. It feels really strange,” Tom Holland shared while speaking about the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

