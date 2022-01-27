When it comes to superhero movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe is the OG! From Avengers to Eternals, the studio has done a mind-boggling job of keeping all their fans entertained with their movies. Well, Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland has been an absolute treat to the eyes. However, did you know that Tom was once punched by his stuntman?

Sony Pictures and Marvel have managed to win millions of hearts all across the world through their recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is still doing wonders at the box office!

So, superhero movies require the lead actors to do loads of action-packed stunts, and these stunts many times ended up causing the actors injuries. The same happened with Tom Holland while shooting for action sequences for his film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

During his earlier conversation with GQ, Tom Holland had once revealed that while filming a scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming, one of his stuntmen ended up punching him on his face. However, the actor also revealed that the mishap was completely his fault.

Tom said, “Yeah, I got punched in the face. I was supposed to dodge it and I just didn’t see it coming. [The stuntman] cracked me in the head. He had this massive gauntlet in his hand, a big metal fist type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn’t believe. But it looks great! I hope they use it. It’s one of those things where you stand up and you’re angry, like, ‘What the hell, man? You punched me in the head!’ Then you realize it’s entirely your fault.”

The actor, later on, went on to reveal the reason for the mishap during the action scene was all due to his Spider-Man costume, as it ended up hindering his vision, resulting in him not being able to dodge the punch.

Oops, sounds like that would have hurt really bad!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tom Holland was recently seen in his latest release Spiderman: No Way Home. The movie was a massive blockbuster at the Box-office, all thanks to Sony and Marvel’s amazing idea of roping in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to play their respective Spider-Man in the movie. The film also starred Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

