Tobey Maguire has finally broken his silence on what made him return for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s not a spoiler anymore that the latest Tom Holland film had a surprise cameo of the former Spideys, Andrew Garfield, and Maguire. This has led to people pouring into the theatres to watch all the three wall-crawlers in action, fighting the original villains.

Even though there were already leaks and rumours of the surprise cameo of three Spideys in No Way Home, Marvel fans loved watching Holland, Garfield, and Maguire share the screen. Now, Tobey, who was the first actor to play the role in Sony’s movies, has opened up about why he returned.

The official YouTube channel of Spider-Man released an interview video of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. In the interview, The Great Gatsby actor revealed why he returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, “I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin and had talked about… They sort of just teased it.”

“I think Amy was like, ‘We’d love to talk to you, and you know what this is about.’ And I was like ‘okay, sure. Let’s go chat,'” Spider-Man Now Way Home actor Tobey Maguire added. “I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant, I think to Amy and Kevin was apparent,” he said.

“To me, when artists or people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that,” Tobey continued. “I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, ‘Well, what are we going to do?’ And that was a bit mysterious.”

“I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people, revisiting what was part of my history, and getting a chance to like come together, ” Tobey Maguire said. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I’m not quite sure how to put it. It’s just to get back into that, and I don’t want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor further shared.

