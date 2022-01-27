Marvel’s latest hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home script, has made its way online. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more, the film has become the biggest runner in the pandemic era, and after being more than a month since its release, it is churning in huge numbers at the box office. Currently, the movie has garnered over $1.69 billion worldwide.

People have been pouring into the theatres, regardless of a new Covid variant spreading, to watch the movie as it features a cameo of the former Spideys- Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. There were rumours around their involvement, which were always denied by the cast and crew. However, this also helped them to maintain the hype.

Now, Deadline has released the complete script of the Tom Holland starrer as a part of their ‘Read the Screenplay’ series. The script of Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed the MCU names of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, even though they are called Peter 1 and Peter 2 in the movie. They are “Raimi-Verse” and “Webb-Verse.”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home script is nearly 200-pages and is written by Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers. Its title page reads, “Serenity Now” as a way to keep the Tom Holland starrer confidential. It was recently revealed that there were a few people aware of the secret cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Those people include Garfield’s parents as well as an Eternals actor.

Lia McHugh, who plays the role of Sprite in the MCU’s film on the celestials, revealed recently that she knew about the surprise five months before the release and kept her mouth sealed as she had signed the NDA with Marvel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has also made its way at the number 6th place in the highest-grossing films of all time. The Tom Holland starrer has also beaten Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther as one of the top grossers in the US.

