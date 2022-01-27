One of the greatest Avenger and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s loved superheroes is Thor aka The God of Thunder. The character introduced in the first Thor movie went on to create a massive fanbase for itself. Chris Hemsworth embodied the quirky character and claimed his niche in Asgard in the MCU. While the actor has convinced people that no one can replace him, did you know even Jamie Dornan was supposed to join the actor for a role at one point?

Well, Jamie Dornan has been in the game for years but hit mass popularity by playing Christian Grey in the R-rated drama Fifty Shades Of Grey and the following two sequels. Right now the actor is promoting his movie Belfast directed by Kenneth Branagh. The actor is already in the Oscar buzz for the same.

Meanwhile, most recently when he appeared on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he made some shocking revelation. The actor revealed that this is the first time he has joined hands with Kenneth, but he has also auditioned for Thor. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If you are unaware, Kenneth Branagh was the director of the first Thor movie. Jamie Dornan revealed that he did audition for that film. He said, “I did audition for Thor when he directed Thor way-back-when. I don’t even think he saw my tape, it was that bad.” When quizzed if he auditioned to play Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, the actor denied and said it was for one of the superhero’s “smaller buddies.”

Jamie Dornan also spoke about his latest viral video where he embodied Kermit the Frog. “I was just mucking around with a guitar. I’ve always loved that song, so I was singing that song anyway and then realized I could sing it like Kermit.”

