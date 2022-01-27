Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is getting released in March this year and talks about a sequel as well as spin-offs are already on the table. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie will debut Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the DCEU. Recently, a poster of the film was released, and it showed all the main characters, including Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman.

The poster also showed the dual personality of the Caped Crusader. Though there has been some backlash around the casting of Rob as the Dark Knight, several people are thrilled to watch the intensity of the actor in the trailers and are anticipating the release of the movie.

As we reach closer to the release date of the Robert Pattinson starrer, there has been a lot of buzz going around it. Now, talks about The Batman 2 and its spin-offs are making the news. Matt Reeves spoke about a number of projects being planned, which will follow up the film, in an interview with Esquire.

When asked about The Batman 2 and the spin-offs such as that of Catwoman, Gotham PD, and Penguin, Matt Reeves said, “It will obviously have a lot to do with how people receive this film, but a lot of things are in the works.” There are also rumours afloat that the sequel to the Robert Pattinson starrer will have The Joker or The Mad Hatter as the villain.

Talks about a spin-off series on the Penguin were already there, and it was also confirmed by Variety that Colin Farrell has confirmed to continue playing the role. As per the report, Matt would be the executive producer, while Warner Bros. would develop it.

If by “a lot of things” Matt Reeves means a sequel of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, there are chances that it won’t come out before 2025.

