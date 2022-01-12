Robert Pattinson’s b*tt crack was edited out in the steamy s*x scene with Kristen Stewart in Twilight: Breaking Dawn. We all know how immensely famous the actor became after appearing in the vampire-themed saga. People from across the globe started to fan over Pattinson, and the film series became one of the biggest franchises.

Advertisement

The last movie of the series was released in 2012, and now that it has been ten years since that, let’s travel back to time and look at an interesting fact from the sets of the movie, Breaking Dawn.

Advertisement

Back in 2011, Robert Pattinson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that his b*tt crack was edited out of the movie. “There was a bit too much butt crack, I think. That was one thing I know they cut out. They didn’t cut the shot or whatever, they just cut the crack out,” the Twilight actor said. Responding to that, Ellen asked how it was possible to “cut the crack out?”

To this, the Twilight actor Robert Pattinson replied, “They just painted over it!” “You’re allowed to show cheek. You can’t show crack,” he added. Previously, the actor also revealed he suffered an injury on his glutes while speaking to MTV. “We were doing the fight scene at the end of the first one, and I tore my glute — well, almost tore it, basically in my second shot of the whole movie, of the whole series,” the actor said.

A lot of b*tt related things happened on the movie set. Pattinson also revealed that a physiotherapist came in and massaged his bottom for the rest of the day. Now, the Tenet actor is set to appear as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman for the DCEU.

The movie is set to hit the theatres in March this year. Other than Robert Pattinson, it will also star Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and many more actors.

Must Read: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals Begging Production To Let Him Keep Costume’s Shoes With Him: “They Had Security Watching Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube