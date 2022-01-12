Andrew Garfield reveals that he wasn’t cast in The Chronicles of Narnia because executives didn’t think he was handsome enough, and instead, the role went to Ben Barnes. There is no denying that it is very much the season of Garfield. By appearing in the musical Tick, Tick… BOOM! and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor has proven that he has range.

His performance in the Tom Holland starrer brought back several memories and moreover, it initiated a conversation amongst fans, who now demand the actor to get his third standalone Spidey film, The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Though it seems like Andrew can bag any role now, there was a time when he couldn’t.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Andrew Garfield revealed was nearly cast as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia. However, the execs decided to move forward with Ben Barnes as the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor wasn’t handsome enough.

“I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it,'” he said. “And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed,” Andrew Garfield added.

“…Why not me? [My agent] eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.’ Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job,” Garfield continued.

Even though Andrew Garfield couldn’t get the role in the 2010 sequel of The Chronicles of Narnia, it didn’t let the actor back down. In fact, in that same year, the actor appeared in one of his best films ever, The Social Network, as one of the co-founders of Facebook.

