Abel Tesfaye, popularly known by his stage name, The Weeknd enjoys a huge fan following across the globe for the rich beats and lyrics of his songs. He had delivered several hits in the past including iconic songs like Starboy, Snowchild, and Blinding Lights, amongst others. Did you know that the artist had taken a direct dig at Justin Bieber in the past while he was in a relationship with pop sensation Selena Gomez?

For the unversed, Abel and Selena were in a relationship for almost ten months after they made it official in October 2017. The two were quite vocal about their love for each other, especially through social media platforms. They shared numerous adorable pictures and videos with each other and also built a loyal fan base as a couple, over a short period. Selena’s longest relationship at that time was with singer Justin Bieber and rumour has it that at one point, both her exes disliked each other to the core.

In the year 2017, The Weeknd collaborated with Canadian artist Nav and delivered a fiery song called Some Way. A few lines in the song seemed like a direct message to Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber as Selena and Weeknd were still together at that time.

In a part of the song, The Weeknd can be heard singing, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me,”

He also added an explicit touch to it and further sang, “She say my f*ck and my tongue game a remedy.”

“I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way. She just want a n**** like me, you feelin’ some way.”, another verse mentioned.

Fans were almost convinced back then that these lines were directed towards Justin Bieber. The song also opened a Twitter debate with both The Weeknd and Justin Bieber’s fandoms going for each other’s throats.

