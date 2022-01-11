BTS is undoubtedly the world’s biggest K-pop band with numerous superhit songs and a massive fan base, popularly known as the ARMY. Their fandom has expanded substantially over the last five years, also making them one of the most popular musical bands of the current generation. However, not many people know that the best dancer of BTS was planning to leave the group even before they officially debuted.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been on a break from their regular schedules, spending some quality time with family and friends. They stayed connected with their fans during the break period, mainly through Instagram and Weverse. The boys have also been in the news ever since they started promoting their self-designed merchandise. Jin, V, and Namjoon have already launched their collections, receiving raving reviews in terms of quality and design.

In the year 2018, BTS had released a documentary-style movie in the theatres, titled Burn The Stage, where they opened up on their journeys and lifestyles. In a segment of the movie, the seven boys can be seen sitting together, talking about their struggles, especially around the time they were still trainees.

During this discussion, Jung Hoseok, popularly known by his stage name J-Hope, revealed that he had made up his mind to leave the band before they made their debut. He wanted to pursue a career in dance as a solo artist and even told the boys about the same. However, BTS’ Maknae, Jungkook, broke down upon hearing that J-Hope was about to quit. His emotional speech affected J-Hope so much that he decided to stay with the group.

The leader of BTS, Namjoon, also told their managing company that the group would not survive without J-Hope. “I told them that we needed Jung Hoseok. We can’t make it without him”, Namjoon said, during the discussion. J-Hope also made it clear at the end that he decided to stay because he had faith in the boys.

