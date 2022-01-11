Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice created more drama off-screen than onscreen and the movie was a talk of the town for a long time. Reasons were many. Of course Henry Cavill was newly introduced to a whole lot of people just before the movie as Superman as he came out of successful Man Of Steel. He was joining forces with Ben Affleck, who was a successful Batman and the fact that they were Zack Snyder’s prodigies set the bar high. But another thing that made news was a meme that rose out of it.

If you didn’t follow the news then or in recent times too, Sad Affleck memes are a genre and their curation is an equally dramatic turn of events. In an interview that had Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill together, there was a moment that went viral. While Cavill was answering a question, Affleck was zoned out and had a sad expression on his face. The clip soon went viral and people started putting The Sound of Silence song giving birth to Sad Affleck memes.

Turns out Ben Affleck now wants to talk about the episode and the memes that followed. While he enjoyed them when he was young, what the memes did to his kids wasn’t funny. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Los Angeles Times, now Ben Affleck broke silence on the Sad Affleck memes. He said, “I think when I was young, people saw me as somebody who had too much or was successful too easily or looked like some kind of cavalier, insincere, callow frat guy. That was nothing like how I felt. I felt like this sort of insecure, anxious, overly verbal kid from Boston who had tried to break into this business and was dealing with his own stuff. But there is an interesting thing about how we come off versus who we are.”

Talking about getting past the mockery, Ben Affleck added, “I had a therapist once who gave me really good advice. This was 2003 or 2004 and I was really struggling. People were just writing vicious, awful, hateful stuff about me all the time and it really started to affect me. The therapist said, ‘What I find about criticism is that if you can look at it honestly and take in what resonates with you, then the rest of it you can let go.’ And that was a process that got me into directing and gave me the confidence to start doing that.”

Ben Affleck added, “I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring. But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that’s the difficult part. Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme — that was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough.”

What do you have to say about Ben Affleck’s reaction on Sad Affleck memes? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

