Henry Cavill is associated with numerous Hollywood movies that are big event films. There is also Witcher season 2 that hits the shores across the globe today. But while all of that is on different levels of production and some waiting in the release lobby, there is no way fans will not stop talking about his most awaited comeback to the DCEU as the Kryptonian Prince Superman. Even the actor has been talking on stretch wanting to reprise his career-defining role.

The DCEU first witnessed Henry Cavill as the Superman in 2013 with Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel. The last he appeared in the filmmaker latest film, a Kind of revolutionary step in the DCEU, Justice League. Now talking about wanting to come back as the Blue Boy Scout, Cavill now talks about the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Henry Cavill said, “I wouldn’t say it’s about the craft or me as an actor. It is personal to a degree. I felt like Man of Steel was a wonderful opening story, an origin story to Superman. It left a lot of space for him to grow beyond that and become the hero that we recognize. Batman v Superman took a hard turn down a darker route and it was a Batman perspective story and so it didn’t really show the aspects of Superman which I was very, very keen to show.

He added, “Justice League Snyder Cut definitely leaned into that a bit more. I had a bit more of a gentleness to the tone of the thing, but I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics, as a continuation of his development and we see the hero.”

Further in the conversation, Henry Cavill went on to talk about the opportunity to tell a lot of stories about Superman. “That would be really, really exciting for me because there is an opportunity to tell a lot of interesting story there. It’s just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman, that there are wonderful opportunities to delve into what it’s like to exist as him and those hardships that come with that. When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you? That could be an interesting line to run.”

