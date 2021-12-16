Jennifer Lopez and her love life with Ben has never been missed a chance in making it to the front page. Recently, when the actress’ beau Ben Affleck opened up about his marriage with Jennifer Garner, it was reported that Lopez was not happy with her getting dragged into his issues with ex-wife Garner.

Let’s find out what had actually happened and why the Second Act actress got angry.

Well, the whole fiasco started when, actor Ben Affleck, during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, opened up about his married life with his ex. The actor went on to blame his life struggles on his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. While speaking on the show Ben said, “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped…I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Ben Affleck’s controversial ‘trapped’ comment on ex-wife Jennifer Garner received a lot of backlash from the netizens. Amidst all this mess, the netizens dragged Jennifer Lopez’s name into it too. Well, it’s now reported that Jennifer is not very happy with what happened in the interview and her name being dragged into the same.

In a Page six report, it was said that the singer/ actress ‘is pissed’ due to the mess being created after Ben’s previous marriage deets has come onto the surface. It was also reported that the actor has claimed that she doesn’t want to be dragged into his failed marriage just because she is going out with the actor.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez was last in the movie Hustlers which came out in September 2019. The movie was directed by Lorene Scafaria and was based on The Hustlers at Scores by Jessica Pressler. The movie also starred Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and many more.

The actress is set to be back on the big screen with her new project titled Marry Me which is directed by Kat Coiro. The movie is set to release on 11th February 2022 in the USA.

