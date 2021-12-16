Pop sensation Selena Gomez has always been in the news for her strong personality and hit, groovy numbers. She does not shy away from shutting people out when they go wrong, be it internet trolls or problematic interviewers. In 2015, she had publicly called out a fan for openly fat-shaming her and advising her to eat less.

For the unversed, Selena has lately been in the news recently since she was spotted with a mysterious back tattoo. There have also been rumours about her romantic involvement with Captain America star Chris Evans. The two have not yet made their relationship official but fans badly want them to be together.

According to a report by Indian Express, Selena Gomez had previously received a lot of hate on the internet when she had put on a little weight in 2015. Under one of her pictures, a social media user tastelessly asked her to lose weight and control her diet. “Mmm…@selenagomez you need to work out! Please stop eating junk food.”, the comment read.

The hate hater also added, “She is not curvy at all,” and went on to explain why actors need to keep their body shape in check. “She’s an actress she needs to tone her body, in the business sadly the image its important I’m just saying that she needs to workout thats nothing wrong with that… @huggingselena_@selenagomez.”, he wrote

Selena Gomez decided to not let the troll go and was quick to give the man a befitting reply. She made it clear that her body shape is none of his business and said, “You’re disgusting. IM IN the business and I could care less about ‘they’ or you say I should look like. I don’t need to do anything other than love myself, take care of my work, fans, family and friends.”

She also added a follow-up comment clarifying that she does work out on a regular basis. “And I do work out. It’s not your place to tell anyone what they should or should not do.”, Selena wrote.

