Selena Gomez enjoys a huge fan following around the globe not just for her mesmerizing tunes but also for her acting skills. The singer recently appeared in the first season of Only Murders in the Building and has been working on the second part already. The fresh season also has a role for her close friend Cara Delevingne and looks like the duo is having a blast, shooting together.

Advertisement

Only Murders in the Building is a mystery series which launched in October 2021. The series has been produced by Thembi Banks and Jane Raab and features a series of celebrated actors in the lead role, including Steve Martin and Martin Short. The plot of Only Murders revolves around a trio which is obsessed with the idea of true crime. Matters take a drastic turn when they find themselves at the centre of a crime case.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Extra TV, Selena Gomez opened up about having Cara Delevingne on board in the second season. She clarified that she did not have much to do with Cara being roped in for the role. The makers wanted Cara to play the role and Selena, as the executive producer, only had to push a little from her end, to make it happen.

“We had never worked together…or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different…it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”, Selena said.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are a part of Taylor Swift’s girl squad and have often been spotted spending time with each other. The two were seen together at a Knicks game in November where they even shared a sweet peck on the cheeks. Selena and Taylor, on the other hand, were last seen together in the SNL BTS TikTok video that took the internet by storm.

Must Read: Simu Liu Takes A Dig At Critics While Sharing The Announcement Of Shang Chi 2: “Flopped So Hard…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube