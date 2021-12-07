Chris Hemsworth reveals if would sign up for more Thor films with the MCU. A lot is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. Fans were introduced to new heroes like the Eternals and Shang Chi while being equally excited for the old ones like Black Widow and Spider-Man. Recently, the Studio confirmed that Tom Holland will be back with a new trilogy after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the hammer-wielding god, who has served as one of Marvel’s key pillars in its early days, alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America, has a few words to share while talking about him returning for more movies.

Advertisement

Even though RDJ and Evans have made it clear before their final outings as their on-screen heroes that they were leaving the franchise behind, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has a different reaction to his future with the series, noting he’ll be back as long as they’ll have him. While appearing on Australia’s The Today Show, Hemsworth was asked if he’s interested in more MCU films after Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man trilogy was confirmed.

“How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they’ll have me, I’ll turn up, but I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going,” Chris Hemsworth replied. Currently, the actor is in Prague, filming for Extraction 2.

Considering that Chris has been a part of the franchise for a decade and is one of the core components of the Avengers, it could be understandable why he would not want to take up the role again. However, that is not the case, and neither are the fans losing interest in him anytime soon.

Chris Hemsworth’s eighth venture as the hammer-wielding god, Thor: Love and Thunder, is arriving next year. It will further the arc created by 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which completely redefined who the character is in the MCU.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Latest Audio Leak Finally Confirms Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield, Fans Cry Saying “Childhood Is Back”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube