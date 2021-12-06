Chris Hemsworth is set to return as mercenary Tyler Rake as he has started shooting for ‘Extraction 2’ in Prague. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself aboard a train going through a snow-capped location with winds cutting through.

The actor captioned the video, “Extraction 2!!! Tyler Rake lives!! How the f*** is that possible you may ask?! You’ll have to wait and see, stay tuned!! (sic)”

In the video, Chris can be seen with stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the first part of ‘Extraction’. The actor says in the video, “First day shooting on ‘Extraction 2’ (pointing to Sam) director Sam Hargrave, we are here in Prague. Two things are different from the last film. One, very very cold. Two, I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned.”

The sequel is written by Joe Russo, who is known for ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Joe wrote the first instalment and later came on board to develop the story’s second part.

Back in May, Joe Russo confirmed that he will be working on a sequel to the recent digital film “Extraction” and that Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave would return in the new action adventure.

With “Extraction”, Hemsworth made his digital debut as an actor, and Hargrave graduated from being Chris Evans‘ stunt double in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” for fight scenes and stunt coordinator in “Captain America: Civil War” to a feature director. Hargrave was an additional second unit director in “Avengers: Infinity War”.

Meanwhile, on the list of the highest paid actors of 2021, Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt matched $20 million for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Bullet Train’, respectively.

