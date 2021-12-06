Tom Holland wants to be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman. The actor’s third but not final standalone movie as the superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theatres next week. It is one of the most anticipated MCU projects, especially in Phase 4 of Marvel.

Advertisement

The Studios recently confirmed that there will be a new trilogy following the first one, with Holland continuing his role as the superhero. However, as the actor goes around promoting the upcoming film, he has revealed that he is also willing to step into a mentor role if new wall-crawlers are introduced in the MCU.

Advertisement

While talking to the Associated Press at a red carpet event, Tom Holland said that he always has to do what’s best for the character, even if it means stepping down. “I love this character more than anything. It’s changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that’s so wonderful. I couldn’t ask for it to be any better. But I wanna do what’s best for the character,” Avengers: Endgame actor said.

“If it’s time for me to step down and the next person to step up, I’ll do so proudly… I’d love to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe which would be really exciting. If I could be a part of that, I could be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman, that would be great. But at the moment, all I have to think about is the character and what’s best for Peter Parker,” Tom Holland continued.

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he'll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

Even though not all Marvel fans were satisfied with the relationship they showed between Iron Man and Spider-Man, some believed that the latter was relying way too much on Tony Stark. However, regardless both, the superhero and Robert Downey Jr have played an integral part to structure Tom’s Peter Parker.

Other than his upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more, Tom Holland has also confirmed that he will portray Fred Astaire in a new biopic from Sony.

Must Read: Zendaya Gets Scared Of Tom Holland’s Spidey Suit, It Stresses Her Out & The Reason Is Strangely Funny!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube