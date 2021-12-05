As we inch closer to the release date, we are already feeling the anticipation growing massively inside us for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland starrer which has a lot riding on its back has to answer a lot of questions, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s comeback as their versions of the Spidey as the gate of the Multiverse are opened by Doctor Strange. But as we speak, turns out Zendaya has the biggest question of all. And Tom is the only one who can answer.

Advertisement

Zendaya and Tom have been closely working on Spider-Man since Holland’s first solo Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Homecoming. The two are even dating each other and that really adds a layer to their on screen chemistry. But Zendaya has some genuine doubts about the Spidey Suit that Holland dons.

Advertisement

The Dune star who is a pivotal part of Spider-Man: No Way Home is thrilled to know how will Tom Holland manage to throw up in the suit and also get the dirt out? We didn’t have that doubt until Zendaya rose it and now we want to know too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya said, “It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it. I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya while talking about the Tom Holland starrer has also said that the closed ones to Spider-Man are in danger. “Everybody around him, who cares about him and loves him, gets put into danger… As soon as they get to be in love, everything else starts to crumble,” Zendaya teased. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also shared the following: “We knew we were forcing ourselves to deal with his identity being revealed… Now we see how his senior year into utter chaos.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits big screens in India on December 16. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Travis Scott’s Astroworld Backlash Is Making Kylie Jenner & The Singer Try To Pull Out Magazine Cover?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube