Tom Holland reveals that he was told he would get the role of Spider-Man because he wasn’t too good-looking. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming film of the actor, is going to be his third standalone Spidey movie and the fourth film in Marvel’s Phase 4. The film has created a huge hype around it as fans anticipate its release while being surrounded by the big rumour of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appearing in the movie.

Advertisement

As the tickets on the pre-booking theatre sites went live, the sites crashed due to the rush, and agitated fans took to social media to express themselves. The latest box office projections indicate it will have the biggest opening weekend of any Spider-Man film released.

Advertisement

As the moviegoers gear up for the release day, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland reveals an interesting piece of information while appearing on The Graham Norton Show. “It was a pretty typical process. It was just on a much grander scale. It was something that went over seven months, I think I did 7 or 8 different auditions, I flew out to Atlanta multiple times for different screen tests. And then when I was going for my last audition… I was very nervous, and I had this driver. Lovely guy, but a little bit too honest,” he said.

Tom Holland added, “He’s sort of sitting there in the car, and he’s chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me… I’m a polite person, but I also wanna be like, “Mate, please shut up, I’m trying to learn my line.” He’s looking at me in the mirror, sort of sitting there really awkwardly looking at me. He goes, “You know what kid, I think you’re gonna get it.”

“And I’m like, “Really, why?” And I was excited to hear that.

He goes, “You know what, I think you’re going to get it because the kid that I just drove there, he is so good looking. Thank you! That’s exactly the confidence boost I need. And then, I got the part, I was lucky enough. I saw him a few months later when I was shooting the film, and he goes, “I told you.” the Avengers: Endgame actor continued.

Other than Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hardy, Jamie Foxx, J.K. Simmons, Benedict Cumberbatch, and many more are a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is directed by Jon Watts.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson’s Loss Is Ana De Arma’s Gain As She Gets Replaced In Chris Evans’ Ghosted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube