Chris Evans aka Captain America and Black Widow fame Scarlett Johansson shared a strange chemistry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they even had a good number of fans rooting for it. Earlier this year when it was announced that they are all set to come together outside the MCU for a unique romance drama, their fandoms were left excited and were hooked to any update about their film Ghosted. But turns out there is a bad news and a good one. Let’s begin with the bad first.

While Ghosted had become the most anticipated movie for many, the bad update is that Scarlett Johansson has walked out of the Chris Evans starrer. Yes, it is confirmed that Natasha Romanoff fame is no longer a part of the movie. The good one is that the makers have already found a replacement to star opposite Chris.

And she is none other than No Time To Die star Ana De Armas. Read on to know everything you should about one of the biggest updates of the day also the possible reason for the shuffle.

Ghosted is being produced by Chris Evans and Ana De Armas is now also the Executive Producer on board. The film is being written by Deadpool fame writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are also the producers with Evans. The movie is a high concept romance action drama. Talking about Scarlett Johansson’s exit, there is no controversial reason to it.

As per Deadline, the shuffle happened because Ghosted is scheduled to go into production from February 2022 and the dates won’t work with Scarlett Johansson who is busy with other commitments. This led to the makers bringing Ana De Armas on board. The actor has most recently garnered massive praises for his version of the Bond girl in No Time To Die.

What do you have to say about Scarlett Johansson being replaced by Ana De Armas opposite Chris Evans in Ghosted? Let us know in the comments section below.

