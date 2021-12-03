While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have gone their separate ways, West hopes for another shot at patching things up between them. However it seems, Kim has moved on and given her heart to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. In fact, sources close to the reality star say she is madly in love with him.

For those who don’t know, Kim and Kanye parted ways owing to several differences over the last year. Despite trying to make it work, the parent of four called it quits. While the ex-couple coming together, along with daughter for the Louis Vuitton show celebrating late designer Virgil Abloh made the headlines, the SKIMS founder’s romance with the SNL comedian is only blossoming. And now here what sources close to her have to say about their closeness.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, sources close to Kim Kardashian state that she is madly in love with Pete Davidson. One of them, while candidly talking about the duo’s dynamic, said, “Kim is absolutely head over heels for Pete.”

A friend of Kim Kardashian added, “In all honesty, she didn’t know what to expect when she first started seeing him. She knows it would be a big deal in the media, but she had such a great time with him during her Saturday Night Live appearance and thought why not. But she never saw this coming. And now she can’t get enough of him. When Kim is with Pete, she’s all about him, she can’t stop smiling. It’s really cute and she totally gets butterflies around him.”

Well, after a broken heart, everyone wants to cherish the feeling of being loved. In many episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashian, Kim has stated that she hates being single.

Another close source to the Kardashian family member told the Hollywood Life that Davidson is different from any other man Kim has dated as he is funny and dorky; preferring Kardashian in sweatpants with no make-up. This close pal of Kim said, “When she is with Pete, she can let down her guard and be herself, and that is all that her family ever wanted for her in a relationship. It is different from any man she’s ever been with because they have all wanted her to be a superstar. Pete wants the opposite. He is all about the funny, quirky, dorky Kim in sweatpants with no makeup.”

A friend close to the KKW Beauty founder added that Kim was not expecting the relationship to unfold like this, “She wasn’t expecting or looking for this. It just sort of happened. This isn’t at all for publicity. It started out as a crush, and she developed real feelings, and she’s telling friends she’s falling for Pete. She’s really happy and excited to see where it goes. He treats her really well, and it’s light and easy, which is all she wants right now.”

There is also the news of Kim Kardashian wanting to groom Pete Davidson’s fashion style and show the public his hotness quotient. The source said, “Kim is suggesting that they play dress-up because she really wants to show the world how hot he is”.

The billionaire reality star and the comedian have an age gap of 13 years. They were first spotted together while holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm. The outing was soon after Kim hosted SNL on October 9, participating in an Aladdin sketch with Pete where the two shared a kiss on the magic red carpet just like Jasmine and Aladdin.

Well, we hope love blossoms again in Kim’s life!

What do you think about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance? Tell us in the comments below!

