It is not Kanye West’s prayers, but fashion that reunited Kim Kardashian, her estranged husband, and daughter North. The trio spent an evening briefly together as they attend Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show in Miami. The estranged couple came together for a brief moment to laud their longtime friend and late designer’s creative work.

Advertisement

Kim and Kanye were seated in the front row of the Spring/Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear presentation in Miami on Tuesday evening. Prior to the commencement of the show, the mother of four gave a sneak peek of the show on her Instagram Story with pictures of a sand sculpture of Abloh and an enormous, red Louis Vuitton-branded hot air balloon.

Advertisement

This is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first public appearance together since Kim started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Just before their reunion, Kanye had stated that God would find a way to bring him and Kim back together as he now realises that he has ‘made mistakes’ as a husband.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to four kids – North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. Early in 2021, when Kardashian filed for a divorce, the couple agreed to take joint custody of their children and co-parent them peacefully.

The Kardashian-West family was dressed in all black, with North sporting Abloh’s Pyrex Vision. Check out some pictures here:

Kanye West deleted all of his Instagram posts after the death of his friend, Virgil Abloh, who was battling an aggressive form of cancer. West also dedicated his last Sunday service in the memory of his dear friend.

Kanye and Abloh’s friendship goes over a decade. Though not having a formal education in fashion, Abloh started his career by bagging an internship at Fendi in 2009 alongside Kanye. This is how their collaboration commenced.

Celebrities nearly had to reach the venue two hours prior via ferries. The fashion show commenced with Abloh’s words that encouraged artists to create like when they were children.

Other than Kim and Kanye, designers Jerry Lorenzo and Don C attended the show and were photographed with the rapper.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will reunite or they will just be co-parents like Kourtney and Scott? Tell us in the comments below!

Must Read: Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard, Showtrial, Zero Dark Thirty & More, Here Are Some Exciting Titles To Watch This Holiday Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube