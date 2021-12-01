Taylor Swift is the queen of calling people out publicly and it is one of her many qualities that Swifties absolutely adore. She has often taken direct digs at her ex-lover’s in the past, mostly through the lyrics of her song, one of which is her 2014 number, I Knew You Were Trouble. While accepting an award for this song at MTV VMAs 2013, Taylor Swift had thrown some shade at British singer Harry Styles, who was still a part of One Direction at that time.

For the unversed, Taylor and Harry dated for a brief period in the Spring of 2012 but the relationship did not last for a long time. The two reportedly broke up after Harry was spotted kissing American model Emma Ostily in April that year. They even made a second attempt at their relationship when they spent the next New Year together in New York City, only to fall apart a few days later.

Taylor Swift took a fierce gibe at Harry Styles when his band, 1D, won the Best Pop Video Award at the VMAs 2013. The singer was spotted whispering “Shut the f*ck up” in bestie Selena Gomez’s ear, while Harry walked to the stage along with his band members- Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Naill Horan. However, there is no confirmation on what Swift actually said at that point as all of it is just some guesswork by the fans.

The offensive whisper episode made a little more sense when Taylor Swift was awarded under the Best Female Video category, a few minutes later. In the receiving speech, the singer thanked her fans and highlighted how badly she wanted to win this award. In the end, she indirectly spoke about her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles and said, “I also wanna thank the person who inspired this song, who knows exactly who he is because now I got one of these!”

The best part about the dramatic award function was the way the camera panned to One Direction right after Taylor Swift mentioned her ‘inspiration’. Liam and Niall looked clearly amused at the situation while Harry simply looked away from the camera.

